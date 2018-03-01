The Internet has become a fundamental need for everyone - be it on smartphones via 4G or on laptops via broadband. Thanks to Reliance Jio and its rivaling telcos in India, 4G is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Affordable pricing for 4G bundles in India has spiked the country's internet adoption, which is only going to increase with time.

Fixed broadband is quite common in India, and there are several prominent players like ACT, Airtel, and others. But the next big thing in the broadband sector is fiber optic, which can deliver super-fast speeds of up to 1Gbps. While Reliance Jio is long rumored to disrupt the broadband space with its 100Mbps JioFiber, there's a local player already leading the disruption.

Spectra, a local Internet service provider, followed ACT's lead to launch 1Gbps broadband in Delhi last year. The biggest highlight of this service provider is that it gives unlimited broadband at compelling prices, which competes directly against ACT and soon-to-be-launched Reliance JioFiber.

Spectra already has ultra-affordable 100Mbps broadband plans in major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and rest. Unlimited 100Mbps plans start at Rs 1,249 per month and go up to Rs 1,849 depending on your choice of FUP limit. But the 1Gbps service, currently available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida, is a whole new level.

In order to provide high-speed broadband, low-cost plans, and quality service consistently, Spectra needs a premium setup. The ISP fulfills those requirements with the help of Nokia, which supports Spectra to deliver the fastest broadband at the most affordable rates.

The partnership was announced on Thursday, which allows Spectra to use Nokia'sIP/MPLS solution to provide an IP aggregation, Edge and core network based on the 7210 Service Access Switch (SAS) and 7750 Service Router (SR) for the network roll-out in Bengaluru.

"We are pleased to partner with Nokia to strengthen our network of high bandwidth broadband services for business and home customers. We are working hard to ensure our offerings and expertise in ultra-high speed broadband access and transport continue to improve the quality of internet consumption in India and support the country's future digital innovations," Udit Mehrotra, CEO and Managing Director, Spectra, said in a statement.

Imagine being able to download a 2GB file or even a 25GB game for your Xbox in a matter of seconds. It will be possible with Spectra's 1Gbps broadband. Spectra claims it is the country's largest 1Gbps network, which is possible considering only a handful of cities have got the ultra-fast broadband in the country.