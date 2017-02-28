The University of Alberta has waived the application fees of more than 130 students from the seven Muslim-majority countries under the purview of United States President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Trump, last month, had signed an executive order, which barred refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. His travel ban faced widespread criticism and protests from across the country and is now temporarily stayed by a federal court in the wake of a lawsuit filed by Washington state for rescinding the ban.

Read: The Salesman director Asghar Farhadi boycotts Oscars 2017 citing Donald Trump's travel ban

The Univeristy has reportedly turned to virtual technology to help those students who are still hesitant to attend conferences south of the border.

"I think it's illustrating for you the uncertainty that the travel ban has created for students from those seven countries who have hoped to go to the U.S. to continue their studies," said Doug Weir, executive director of student services, explaining the applicants have already been accepted by U.S. institutions, CBC News reported.

"Now they're anxious, given the uncertainty of whether they'll be able to pursue that education that they'd hoped to do. I think they're looking for alternatives," Weir added.

The University of Alberta, at the beginning of the month, had announced that it would waive the admission fees of affected students. The application fee costs more than $125. Trump's travel ban reportedly hit a total of 534 University of Alberta students.

The Unviersity President David Turpin assured the aspiring students that the university would remain an open and welcoming community to all nations and religions. "We will do everything we can to support you during this period of uncertainty," Turpin said.