Leaders from around the globe are in New York for the 72nd edition of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. UNGA is made up of 193 member states and serves as the main deliberative, policy-making and representative organ. The decisions made at the UNGA are not legally binding, but set the tone for crucial UN Security Council meetings.
United Nations General Assembly by the numbers
Leaders from around the globe are in New York for the 72nd edition of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. UNGA is made up of 193 member states and serves as the main deliberative, policy-making and representative organ. The decisions made at the UNGA are not legally binding, but set the tone for crucial UN Security Council meetings.
- September 21, 2017 08:22 IST
-