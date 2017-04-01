The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra on Saturday morning for duping their clients. They will be produced before the court at around 2 pm on Saturday.

The police picked up the Chandras after their clients filed an FIR that they had cheated them by not completing a project on time and failing to refund the money along with the interest.

According to PTI, the company had promised to hand over the possession of flats in 2012. Two dozen home buyers of Unitech's housing projects in Noida and Gurugram approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) after Unitech missed the deadline.

The consumer forum had asked Unitech to refund the money to the home buyers with interest.

On January 12, 2017, the Supreme Court directed that the sum of Rs 2 crore the real estate major Unitech Resorts Ltd. had deposited with its registry should be distributed among the 39 home buyers who have sought refund of their amount over delay in handing over the possession of flats in the Vista housing project in Gurugram.

According to Times of India, a senior police officer said, "The investigation of this case is being monitored by trial court. The investors had also approached the Delhi High Court."