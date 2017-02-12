The website of India's Home Ministry was reportedly hacked on Sunday. The cyber cell of Delhi policesaid they're looking into the matter, while official word on hacking is awaited.

At least, 199 government websites were hacked in 2016, Home Ministry informed Lok Sabha last week. The websites came under attack as many as 700 times in last three year.

At least, 8,300 people were arrested for hacking under cyber law, while only 315 were convicted between 2014 and 2015.

The Home Ministry's website is not accessible at present.