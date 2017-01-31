Finance minister Arun Jaitley will present the much-awaited Union Budget 2017 on February 1. The event will be aired on TV as well as streamed live online.

In a first, both the Union Budget and Railway Budget will be presented as one document.

Viewers can watch the entire event live on TV on Lok Sabha channel from 11 am onwards. People who do not have access to television can watch the Union Budget 2017 session online.

YouTube channel of Press Information Bureau will broadcast the event live. The official government site budgetlive.nic.in will telecast the full event live as well. Check the links below where you can watch the Union Budget 2017 live online.

http://budgetlive.nic.in/

In the backdrop of demonetisation and upcoming Assembly polls, the Union Budget 2017 is likely to be a populist one. Though the demonetisation had received support from many, the move was widely criticised for the inconvenience it caused.

As commoners, including farmers and traders, were the ones worst hit by the cash crunch, the latest Union Budget is expected to bring some good tidings for the populi.