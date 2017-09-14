Five small budget Telugu movies like Ungarala Rambabu, Kathalo Rajakumari, Veedevadu, Sarasudu, SriValli and ProjectZ are set to release on September 15. All these movies, belonging to different genres, are going to clash at the box office in the days to come.

Ungarala Rambabu is romantic action movie, written and directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by Parachuri Keerti. Sunil and Miya George are playing the lead roles and Prakash Raj, Posani Krishna Murali and Ali are seen in the important roles in the film. Ghibran composed music for the movie and Sarvesh Murari handled the camera .

Nara Rohith, Naga Shaurya, Nanditha and Namitha Pramod play the lead roles in Kathalo Rajakumari, a romantic entertainer. Directed by Mahesh Surapaneni, the film is produced jointly by Sudhakar Reddy, Narra Soundarya, Prashanti and KrishnaVijay under the banner of Sudhakar Impex. The songs are composed by music maestro Ilayaraja, while Vishal Chandrasekhar wielded the camera.

Bilingual action drama Veedevadu, shot simultaneously in Tamil as Yaar Ivan, has Sachiin J Joshi and Esha Gupta pairing up. S Thaman's music and Binendra Menon's picturisation are other highlights of the movie. The flick is directed by Tatineni Satya and produced by Raina Joshi under the banner Viiking Media and Entertainment.

Project Z, a science fiction thriller, is the Telugu version of Tamil movie Maayavan. It is written, produced and directed by CV Kumar. Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi are in the lead roles, while Daniel Balaji and Jackie Shroff play supporting roles in the flick, which features Ghibran's music and Gopi Amarnath's cinematography.

Srivalli is a scientific thriller, which has been written and directed by Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. Neha Hinge and Rajath Krishna are playing the lead in the movie produced by Sunitha and Rajkumar Brindaavan. MM Srilekha scores music for the film.

Sarasudu, a romantic comedy, is in fact, a dubbed version of director Pandiraj's 2016 Tamil movie Idhu Namma Aalu. The movie has Simbu Nayanthara and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The movie features TR Kuralarasan's music and Balasubramaniam's cinematography.

Ungarala Rambabu, Kathalo Rajakumari, Veedevadu, Sarasudu, SriValli and ProjectZ belong to different genres. All of them have popular cast in the lead roles and are backed by good promotion. But all these five small budget Telugu movies have to fight for the screen count and the battle at the box office is going to be even tougher.