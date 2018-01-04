Apple Watch is an excellent wearable that tracks health and fitness and can actually save lives, but some Watch-related issues are now being reported by Series 3 owners, who claim their units are rebooting every 60-90 minutes when in the vicinity of an intensive care unit (ICU).

According to 9To5Mac, this common issue happens when the Apple Watch is being used in the intensive care unit of some hospitals. Basically, this indicates that there may be specific ICU-related equipment used in hospitals which could be interfering with Apple Watch Series 3 with or without cellular networks.

If we look at the Apple Support forum, the comments suggest the bug is present on Watch OS 4.0 and 4.1 of Apple Watch Series 3. Moreover, users on the forum also claim the issue is apparent on different iPhone variants and models — in this case, the iPhone SE and the iPhone X.

Some users have even had their Apple Watch replaced by the Apple Store, but their new units also exhibited the same behaviour in the same environment. This clearly means both cellular and non-LTE variants are being affected by ICU equipment.

Shifting to the airplane or flight mode seems to be working for some Apple Watch users, although it disables most of the features of Apple Watch Series 3, so rather than wearing it on flight mode, it's better not to wear it at all.

As per GSM Arena: "Officially, Apple says interference with medical equipment is expected, but there's no information on whether such an environment can affect the watch itself."

In the Apple Watch Guide, Apple says a "pacemaker, defibrillator, or any other medical device" could be affected by Apple Watch "components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields," although it doesn't specifically say the Apple Watch itself should be affected by those devices.

So far Apple hasn't acknowledged the issue. However, a software update might be able to resolve it.