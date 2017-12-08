UNESCO has recognised Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings on the planet, as an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity," which helps demonstrate the diversity of the heritage.

During the 12th session in Jeju, South Korea, UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed India's biggest religious gathering on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

The committee inscribed 33 elements on the list from countries, including India, Iran, Bangladesh, Botswana, Colombia, Venezuela, Mongolia, Morocco, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

"Kumbh Mela just inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Congratulations, #India #IntangibleHeritage #12COM," UNESCO tweeted on December 7.

Kumbh Mela is a mass Hindu pilgrimage in which Hindus gather to take bathe in the holy water. This takes place in four places – Allahabad, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik – and lakhs of devotees from across the world travel to attend the mela. It takes places every three years and switches between these four locations.

After the recognition, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma tweeted saying that it is a proud moment for Indians.

"A very proud moment for us as sacred #KumbhMela is just inscribed as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by @UNESCO," he tweeted, adding, "Kumbh Mela is considered to be the largest peaceful congregation of pilgrims on earth, attended by millions irrespective of caste, creed or gender."

Here is the complete list of 33 newly inscribed elements: