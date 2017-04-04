WWE did its best to give a surprise to its millions of fans from WrestleMania 33, but in a shocking twist, made them teary-eyed. The Undertaker fought for the final time Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Tears were shed, hearts were broken. Mark William Calaway, took off his gloves, his iconic overcoat and the hat following his defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and bid goodbye in his own unique way...after as many as 27 years with the WWE.
The Undertaker was so moved with the entire twist in the tale he cooked up, that he broke his WWE character for a moment, and kissed his wife Michelle McCool, while on his way out of the arena.
Undertaker married McCool, a former WWE Diva, back in 2010. They also have a kid Kaia Faith Calaway. McCool, whose real name is Michelle Leigh Calaway, paid tribute to her husband by sharing an adorable Instagram post after the end of WrestleMania 33 and won hearts instantly.
More about Michelle McCool
Born: January 25 1980 in Florida
Real name: Michelle Leigh Calaway
WWE years active: 2004-2011
First WWE televised appearance: November 2004 on SmackDown!
Notable achievements: WWE Divas Championship (twice), WWE Women's Championship (twice)
Personal life: First husband - Jeremy Louis Alexander (divorced in 2006), Second husband - Mark Calaway 'The Undertaker' (married in 2010)
McCool is the Undertaker's third wife.
The Undertaker's pro wrestling timeline
Born: March 24 1965 in Houston, Texas
Real name: Mark William Calaway
WWE years active: 1990-2017
First WWE televised appearance: November 1990 on WWE Superstars as 'Kane the Undertaker'
Before WWE: World Class Championship Wrestling (1984-1988), Continental Wrestling Association (1988-1989), World Championship Wrestling (1989-1990), WWF/WWE (1990-2017)
Notable achievements: WWF Tag Team Championship (six times), WWE World Heavyweight Championship (three times), WWE Championship (four times), WWF Hardcore Championship (once), WCW Tag Team Championship (once), WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (once), USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (once), Royal Rumble 2007 winner
Personal life: First wife - Jodi Lynn (1989-1999), Second wife - Sara (2000-2007), Third wife - Michelle McCool (2010-active)