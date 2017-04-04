WWE did its best to give a surprise to its millions of fans from WrestleMania 33, but in a shocking twist, made them teary-eyed. The Undertaker fought for the final time Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Tears were shed, hearts were broken. Mark William Calaway, took off his gloves, his iconic overcoat and the hat following his defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and bid goodbye in his own unique way...after as many as 27 years with the WWE.

The Undertaker was so moved with the entire twist in the tale he cooked up, that he broke his WWE character for a moment, and kissed his wife Michelle McCool, while on his way out of the arena.

Relive the moment here

Undertaker married McCool, a former WWE Diva, back in 2010. They also have a kid Kaia Faith Calaway. McCool, whose real name is Michelle Leigh Calaway, paid tribute to her husband by sharing an adorable Instagram post after the end of WrestleMania 33 and won hearts instantly.

I LOVE MY HUSBAND ? #thankyoutaker A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

More about Michelle McCool

Born: January 25 1980 in Florida

Real name: Michelle Leigh Calaway

WWE years active: 2004-2011

First WWE televised appearance: November 2004 on SmackDown!

Notable achievements: WWE Divas Championship (twice), WWE Women's Championship (twice)

Personal life: First husband - Jeremy Louis Alexander (divorced in 2006), Second husband - Mark Calaway 'The Undertaker' (married in 2010)

?#GoCavs A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

McCool is the Undertaker's third wife.

Date night with my love....& George! #GeorgeAndMyLove #LOVEboth #GrueneHall ??? A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:42pm PST

Happy birthday to my main squeeze! #blessed #LOVE ? A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

The Undertaker's pro wrestling timeline

Born: March 24 1965 in Houston, Texas

Real name: Mark William Calaway

WWE years active: 1990-2017

First WWE televised appearance: November 1990 on WWE Superstars as 'Kane the Undertaker'

Before WWE: World Class Championship Wrestling (1984-1988), Continental Wrestling Association (1988-1989), World Championship Wrestling (1989-1990), WWF/WWE (1990-2017)

Notable achievements: WWF Tag Team Championship (six times), WWE World Heavyweight Championship (three times), WWE Championship (four times), WWF Hardcore Championship (once), WCW Tag Team Championship (once), WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (once), USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (once), Royal Rumble 2007 winner

Personal life: First wife - Jodi Lynn (1989-1999), Second wife - Sara (2000-2007), Third wife - Michelle McCool (2010-active)