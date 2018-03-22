Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) producer Bruce Prichard has said The Undertaker is in the best physical shape and that he has not seen him look as good in the last 10 to 15 years ahead of the latter's rumored WrestleMania 34 match against John Cena.

Speculations are rife that the much-anticipated match between Undertaker and Cena at Wrestlemania 34 will be made official in the coming days. Quite a few exciting match-ups have already been confirmed for the biggest pay-per-view event of the WWE, scheduled for April 8 at the New Orleans.

Undertaker looked great, was skipping up steps: Prichard

Prichard shed light on the hype surrounding the speculated main event, saying the audience will be happy to see The Undertaker making appearances for the rest of his life at WrestleMania. He added the upcoming match-up has the potential to be "iconic" and attract a lot of attention.

"I saw him recently, around Thanksgiving, and I haven't seen him look that good in 10-15 years. The best physically he's looked, yea. Yea, he was skipping up steps and looked great," Prichard, who was the first manager of The Undertaker, told Newsweek.

He said: "I think the Undertaker can come back every WrestleMania for the rest of his life, even if he's on a walker, and the audience will be happy to see him. The match last year was the match last year.

"I think him coming back right now is great. I don't know if he's fully committed to it, but that's his decision whatever he wants to do.

"I think it'll be an iconic match. It's taking the poster boy of the WWE for the last 10-12 years and putting him up against "The Icon," The Undertaker.

"It's something that hasn't happened on WrestleMania and with the iconic status of both of those talents, it's a huuuge attraction and can be a great match."

The Undertaker has not fought ever since he lost the WrestleMania 33 main event to Roman Reigns in 2017. He had signaled retirement as he dropped his gloves, hat, and trenchcoat in a dramatic manner after his match, leaving millions of his fans teary-eyed.

He also underwent a major hip surgery last year, following his WrestleMania stint. Nonetheless, it is always safe to expect the unexpected from the phenom, who is known for his multiple comebacks over the years.

Cena's challenge to Undertaker

Cena challenged The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34 during a promo at Monday Night Raw on March 12, by taking a dig at the 52-year-old.

The 40-year-old, who is the only free agent in WWE, lost his final attempt to book an automatic berth at WrestleMania 34 when he failed to win the six-pack challenge at Fastlane earlier this month.

"Stop hiding behind your lame excuses. You are not too old, you are not washed up. You are not broken down, 'cause if you were broken down, you wouldn't be posting workout videos on your wife's Instagram," Cena had said.