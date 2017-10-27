Undefeated Indian boxer Vijender Singh said on Thursday (October 26) that his next professional bout will likely be on Decmber 16, 2017.

Notably, Vijender defeated Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali in New Delhi earlier this year in a close bout. The 31-year-old, won with the win, retained his WBO Asia Pacific SUper Middleweight title and also snatched the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title from Zulpikar.

The undefeated professional boxer revealed his upcoming bout, 10th career fight, will be a "big" one, but remained tight-lipped about his opponent and the venue during an award ceremony in New Delhi. Vijender also spoke of the difference between amateur and professional boxing.

"In amateur boxing you have to go through certain levels there is the Sports Authority of India (SAI), government. In professional boxing my sponsors take care of it," the 31-year-old said, as quoted by "IANS".

"My next fight is on December 16 and it is going to be a big fight, the professional boxing has it's own differences but otherwise it's the same, I used to box earlier, I do the same now," Vijender added.

The Haryana boxer also revealed he enjoys being on the recieving end of his opponents' punches more than being in front of camera for "modelling and acting".

"As a fighter you have to take hits from your opponents, that is part of your job. I have done other things like modelling and acting but I have seen my fans respect me more when I'm in the ring," the Beijing Olympics bronze medallist said.