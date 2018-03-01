A minor girl with learning difficulties was allegedly raped by her uncle in Uttar Pradesh, India. After committing the crime, the accused allegedly washed blood stains from her clothes and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The accused, identified as Bhuvnesh, who is a cousin of the victim's father, was arrested on February 27, following a complaint from the 9-year-old victim's parents, reported Times of India.

Bhuvnesh allegedly promised her gifts and lured her to his home and molested her.

The incident came to light only when the victim approached her mother complaining of stomach ache.

"When my daughter returned home, she complained of having stomach pain. Upon which my wife examined her stomach, and found it wet. She also spotted some blood stains on her undergarments that made her suspicious. When her mother asked about it, my daughter narrated the incident," the victim's father told TOI.

Moreover, when the victim's father and his brother went to the accused's house, the latter's family members allegedly berated and manhandled them.

After a complaint was lodged by the girl's father, Bhuvnesh was arrested and has been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.