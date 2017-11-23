A South African batsman has smashed an incredible 490 runs from just 151 balls in a 50-over match recently. This is the highest individual score in minor limited-overs cricket.

Opener Shane Dadswell blazed his way into the record books by blasting 57 sixes and 27 fours in his 490-run unbelievable knock for NWU Pukke Cricket Club against Potch Drop 1 Cricket Club at the Witrand Oval Cricket field in Potchefstroom on Saturday (November 18), Cricket South Africa (CSA) said.

He scored 342 runs from sixes and 108 from fours. A total of 450 runs came from boundaries alone.

"The Johannesburg-born youngster scored a blistering 490 runs from 151 balls, smashing 57 sixes and 27 fours, playing for NWU Pukke Cricket Club against Potch Dorp 1 Cricket club at the Witrand Oval Cricket field in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

"His innings saw him better the previous highest score of 486 runs by Indian teenager S. Sankruth Sriram (JSS International School U16 v Hebron School U16 in 2014/15)," a report on CSA website said.

The batsman admitted that he surprised himself with this monumental innings over the weekend in South Africa.

"Honestly it's not even something you dream about," Dadswell said.

"You dream about a double hundred, so to get 400 odd is a really special moment on a special day. It's phenomenal, the best day of my life," he added.

As a result of Dadswell's epic 490, his team posted 677/3 in 50 overs, also a record in minor cricket. The previous best was 629/5 by University of Warwick 2nd XI against Newman College in 2007.

The opposition team was restricted to 290/9 giving NWU Pukke a massive 387-run success.

Dadswell, who idolises former England captain Kevin Pietersen, said, "It would be amazing to play cricket for a living. I guess the first steps have already been taken because it was in the pipeline for me to start training with the (North West) Dragons from this week.

"So that's the direction I'm looking in for now. I have been part of a few things with them this season, I've played a warm-up game and stuff like that. I don't really think I would have had an opportunity up until next year, but hopefully this innings will change that."