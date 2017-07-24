There are many workout videos of Katrina Kaif on the web, but now a new video has come up showing the actress doing pushups even without using her hands.

Katrina has been busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. She has shared a video on Instagram, where the Jagga Jasoos actress is seen doing pushups without her hands touching the ground.

However, it was a prank, and she certainly nailed it. The video first shows Katrina doing some pushups, with both her hands on the ground. Soon, she is seen lifting up one of the hands and doing pushups with just one hand.

The suddenly she starts moving up and down without even touching the ground. Soon, the prank is revealed as she is seen lying on a big piece of wood, while another person, is moving the same upwards and downwards.

Meanwhile, Katrina shared another video on Instagram that showed her surfing in Morocco. Although she tried it for the first time (as suggested by the caption), Katrina did it pretty well. It appears that surfing on the ocean is part of the training for her acting in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, which also features Salman Khan.

Warming up on set . @rezaparkview A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

First time surfing in Essaouira ??‍♀️ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Surfs up ..... @explorawatersports A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Back out again....... ? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Katrina is one of the fittest Bollywood divas, and her actions are just validating the same. Although the actress has been having a tough time at the box office with back to back flops, it is being expected that she will rise up with the release of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger is slated to be released on December 22.