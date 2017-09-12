United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad Al Hussein denounced the persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmars Rakhine State as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing in Geneva on September 11.
UN human rights chief calls Rohingya crisis Textbook example of ethnic cleansing
- September 12, 2017 20:14 IST
