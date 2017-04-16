At least 112 people have been killed in a suicide bomb blast when a convoy of buses carrying refugees into Aleppo was attacked. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the death toll is expected to rise further.Around 5,000 people were in the pro-government convoy, including civilians and fighters. They were part of an exchange of evacuees between government and rebel-held areas. Thousands were stranded in convoys for more than 30 hours over disputes between the two sides.