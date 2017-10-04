While self styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his "adopted daughter" Honeypreet Insan have made massive news in the last few weeks, the duo seems to have caught the attention of the United Nations as well. Yes, you heard it right!

UN body, the United Nations Water, is tweeting and raising awareness about World Toilet Day and is strangely tagging Honeypreet and Ram Rahim on its posts.

Confusing its followers, the handle @UN_Water posted: "Dear @insan_honey, we hope you & @Gurmeetramrahim will lend your voice and support #WorldToiletDay." Another tweet adds: Dear @Gurmeetramrahim, can we count on your support to celebrate toilets on November 19 - #WorldToiletDay?

The tweet has baffled quite a few social media users who are wondering why the UN is tweeting the duo. Some also believe that it could be a glitch as it is not even World Toilet Day today. The day is celebrated on November 19. However, there are a few social media users who have been lauding the UN as well as Ram Rahim since the tweet appeared.

While the reason behind the tweet is yet to be ascertained, the Dera chief will not be able to see it or respond as he is currently lodged in the Suneria jail in Rohtak after he was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping two sadhvis. Not just that, his twitter account too stands withheld.

Though his followers in India will not be able to access his account or tweets, people in other countries will be able to read his tweets. "@Gurmeetramrahim's account has been withheld in: India," the page reads.

Meanwhile, Honeypreet surrendered to the police on October 3 and was arrested after absconding for over a month. India Today had earlier interviewed Honeypreet and she has spoken about Ram Rahim's conviction and the Dera in detail.

Speaking about her image in the media, Honeypreet told India Today: "The Honeypreet about whom the media is talking is not true.I've come to fear the media and the media reports after seeing how I have been portrayed."

Honeypreet, who is known to be a close aide of Ram Rahim and has been absconding since his conviction, explained that she has been very disturbed and cannot describe her state of mind. "I have been called a traitor which is absolutely wrong," she added.

Speaking about all that has been said about her relation with Ram Rahim, Honeypreet said that their relationship is pure and all that has been said has no truth to it. "I do not understand how can someone question the holy relationship between a father and daughter? My main concern was the way the media projected me. How can they malign a father and daughter's relationship? Can a father not keep his hands on his daughter? Can a daughter not love her father?" she questioned.