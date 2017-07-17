India vs Pakistan 2017: Cricket fans have their say on the intense rivalry Close
Umar Akmal is one of the most talented players Pakistan have produced in the recent past, but the wicket-keeper batsman has not done justice to his talent. The situation has become quite dire for Akmal, who was even left out of the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy in June, where the Men in Green emerged victorious.

He is desperate to get back into the team and score runs in national colours. As a result, the player is trying to get back into sharp fitness as well.

The Pakistan player has been posting videos of his training. But fans Twitterati tore him apart over one of his tweet in which he posted a photo posing alongside a Bentley. The caption read 'Enjoying London' after hard work.

Spotting a lemon colour blazer and jeans, with his hands resting on the luxurious car, the image did look picturesque with a good background.

On receiving negative comments, Akmal also shared a request in the reply thread of the tweet. "I Love all my fans. A humble request to all fans please refrain from negative comments. Your prayers and support is always appreciated," he wrote.