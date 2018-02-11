When many two-wheelers manufacturers are taking the first steps to bring electric models, and have showcased only concepts at Auto Expo 2018, UM Lohia Two Wheelers has gone ahead and launched what it claims is the world's first geared electric cruiser bike. Christened UM Renegade Thor, the e-cruiser has been priced at a whopping Rs 9.9 lakh.

Why is it so pricey? UM will be importing the motorcycle as a completely built unit (CBU) from Italy, and the import duties will increase the price. However, UM is also planning for local assembly of the Thor. It will then be priced Rs 4.9 lakh onwards. UM will start accepting bookings for the Thor from April this year, and deliveries will begin by the end of 2018.

The electric motor in UM Renegade Thor will develop 30Kw of power at 8,000rpm and 70Nm of torque right from the start. The mill will deliver power to the rear wheel of the motorcycle through a chain drive and it is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

UM Renegade Thor comes with lithium-ion batteries and the motorcycle has a range of 270 km. UM also claims 80 percent of the battery can be charged within 40 minutes with fast chargers.

The electric bike has the signature cruiser bike styling with large dimensions, flowing lines, a relaxed and lowered seating position and a plethora of chrome detailing. The Thor is fitted with a 41mm telescopic fork and a twin shock absorber setup.

The motorcycle runs on a 120/80-17 section tire at the front and a 150/90-15 tire at the rear while alloy wheels are offered as standard. Braking power comes from 280mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS as standard.

UM will take the first 50 customers to the plant in Tuscany where they'll personally receive their motorcycle.