American motorcycle manufacturer UM Motorcycles, which debuted in India at Auto Expo 2016, currently has an enviable line-up of cruiser bikes that include the Renegade Commando, Renegade Sport S, Renegade Classic and Renegade Commando Mojave. Two years down the line, the bike maker is readying to participate again in the biennial auto show of India and it was reported that a 230cc engine-equipped bike will be the show stopper.

Now, the pictures of the purported model have been leaked online ahead of the launch next month. The model in question will be called the Renegade Duty 230 reports Bikewale. UM Motorcycles in its home country sells Renegade Duty with 124cc and 149cc engines. The spy shots indicate India-bound Renegade Duty 230 will feature a similar design of the Renegade Duty on sale in the USA.

The Renegade Duty 230 will have a relaxed riding posture, flat handlebars and classic retro lines will make it look true blue cruiser model. The spy image suggests the Renegade Duty 230 will be equipped with disc brakes up front and drum set-up at rear for an affordable sticker price. It is expected to measure 1,975mm in length, 730mm in width and 1,050mm height. The Renegade Duty 230 will also have dry weight around 110kg.

The current UM cruiser bikes in India are powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine. The 230cc unit, on the other hand, will be an air-cooled unit and it is expected to develop around 18bhp. The engine is reportedly developed specifically for India to bring the pricing to the lower side.

The UM Renegade Duty 230 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.20 lakh. At that price point, it will be a compelling case against the Bajaj Avenger Cruise and Street 220. The new UM bike will also pose challenges against Royal Enfield Classic 350.