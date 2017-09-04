UM Motorcycles launched two new bikes in India on Saturday, September 2, after 1.5 year of operations in the country with just the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sport S. Christened the Commando Classic and the Commando Mojave, the two bikes take the line-up of the American motorcycle-maker in India to four products.

The Renegade Commando Classic has been long rumoured for India launch. The model was on display at UM Motorcycles India stall at Auto Expo 2016, where the company launched its domestic operations. On the other hand, the Renegade Commando Mojave has been spied in March in India.

Here are the 5 top facts you need to know on the two new cruiser bikes from UM Motorcycles.

1. UM Motorcycles has priced the Renegade Commando Classic and the Renegade Commando Mojave at Rs 1.89 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

2. Both cruiser bike models are powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that can develop 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, teamed with six-speed transmission.

3. The Renegade Commando Classic comes with more chrome elements, a windscreen, spoke wheels, saddlebags and round rear-view mirrors, all evoking the classic theme. The motorcycle comes in two two-tone paint schemes — Candy Metallic Glossy Black and Copper White.

4. The name Mojave is a tribute to arid rain-shadow desert and the driest place in North America. The Mojave has a rugged look with sand-coloured matte finish. Its parts — including the engine — are finished in matte black, and the motorcycle comes with a fuel tank cellphone pad and Mojave Desert logos on accessories.

5. UM Renegade Classic will go up against the Royal Enfield Thunderbird range, while the Renegade Commando Mojave will pose a challenge to the Classic Desert Storm in terms of design.