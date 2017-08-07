American motorcycle manufacturer UM is set to expand its range in India with the addition of two new motorcycles—the Renegade Classic and Renegade Commando Mojave. Emerging reports suggest that that the UM Renegade Classic and Commando Mojave have been scheduled for their launch in the country on September 2.

UM Renegade Classic

Renegade Classic was unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2016 along with the two models -- Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S. It is powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water cooled engine that can develop 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, teamed with a six-speed transmission. It measures 1975mm in length, 1280mm in height and 730mm in width. UM Renegade Classic will be priced at around Rs 1.69 lakh.

UM Renegade Commando Mojave

Mojave is the special edition of the Renegade Commando motorcycle. It will come powered by the same 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle measures 2,257 mm in length, 1,140 mm in height, 780 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 1,545 mm. Renegade Commando is currently offered in three colours (black shine, green matt and grey matt). The motorcycle is draped in sand dunes' shade including the leather saddlebag. It gets olive green on body panels and black on suspension and headlight assembly. Also, the front leg guard is wired with jute ropes and that lends a tough off-road look to the motorcycle.

UM Motorcycles' current range in India includes -- the Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S. Both the motorcycles draw power from a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that can develop 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission. Both the motorcycles come with a ground clearance of 150 mm and fuel tank capacity of 18 litres.

Image: ThrustZone