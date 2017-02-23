American motorcycle manufacturer UM is reportedly looking to launch the Renegade Classic in India by May 2017. The Renegade Classic has been linked to several launch dates in the country after it debuted at the Auto Expo 2016.

Of late, IndianAutosBlog, citing Rajeev Mishra, Director Operations UM India & CEO at UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt Ltd reported that the company will launch its third product in India in May. The bookings for the model are expected to begin by April. The motorcycle Renegade Classic made its India entry last year at Rs.1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). There are chances that the motorcycle may see a slight hike in pricing when it comes officially this year.

Powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water cooled engine that can develop 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, teamed with six-speed transmission, the Renegade Classic measures 1975mm in length, 1280mm in height and 730mm in width.

UM Motorcycles' current range in India includes-- the Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S. The Renegade range garnered over 4,000 bookings in India. The Renegade Commando now costs Rs 1.64 lakh, while Renegade Sports S comes at Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Both the motorcycles draw power from a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that can develop 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission. Both the motorcycles come with a ground clearance of 150 mm and fuel tank capacity of 18 litres.

The Miami-based company entered the Indian market in association with Lohia in 2016. The production of the cruisers are said to be underway at Lohia Auto's Kashipur facility in Uttarakhand and currently making 1,000-1,500 motorcycles per month. The plant has a production capacity of up to 50,000 per annum and the company will sell the new motorcycles through 50 dealerships in the country.

Source: IndianAutosBlog