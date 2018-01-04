Cruiser motorcycle is one of the most important biking segment in India at present with an increase in interest for highway cruise among bikers. Many established automakers are new into the affordable cruiser bike segment while American motorcycle manufacturer UM Motorcycles has already established in the segment after entering India in February 2016.

Two years down the line, the bike maker has a packed cruiser line-up that includes the Renegade Commando, Renegade Sport S, Renegade Classic and Renegade Commando Mojave. To sustain the positive momentum, UM Motorcycle India is working on yet another bike reports Bikewale.

The cruiser bike in question is expected to be a 230cc engine equipped model. The current models of UM are powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water cooled engine. The 230cc unit, on the other hand, will be an air-cooled unit and it has been specifically developed to bring the pricing of UM bikes to the lower side, the report adds.

UM's most affordable bike currently on sale in India is the Renegade Sport S at Rs 1.60 lakh. The new bike in the making is expected to be priced around Rs 1.25 lakh and at that price point, it will be a compelling case against Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The report further claims the 230cc mill will be good to generate around 19bhp. To put it into perspective, Royal Enfield's 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill develops 19.8bhp. The new UM bike will share most of the cycle parts with the current Renegade Range. The motorcycle is also expected to get few styling changes and additions compared to Renegade range.

The debut of UM's most affordable bike is expected at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Bikewale had previously reported that UM Motorcycles India plans to foray into at least three new motorcycle segments as well. A scrambler model will use the frame of the Renegade series while it will be further strengthened for off-road use. A cafe racer model is expected to get signature clip-on handlebars and a detachable pillion seat cowl. The third model in the pipeline is a dual purpose model. While the company has not divulged any details, the model in question is expected to be the Hypersport.

Source: Bikewale