American motorcycle maker UM Motorcycles has expanded its footprint in India, by adding a new dealership in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The Dehradun showrooms of UM is the 15th dealership of the company in India, which hopes to open 50 dealerships in the country by the end of 2017.

Top 10 selling two-wheelers in December 2016: Royal Enfield Classic 350 makes to the list

The new store is located at the GMS Road, opposite Chaudhary Farm house. Spread over 2500 sq. ft, the store will also sell UM branded accessories. The new dealership will have the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sports S models on display and Renegade Classic will follow soon.

"As Dehradun is swiftly moving towards being a "mini-metropolitan" city which has resulted in a vast number of young entrepreneurs setting base here, it was imperative that we commence our operations in the city as well. This part of the country has excellent highways besides lakes and rivers through forests and hills, making it an ideal playground for cruiser motorcycles. We are confident that we shall get a good response from motorcycle enthusiasts in Dehradun and surrounding areas," said Sunil Singh, Senior Vice President – UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd.

The Renegade Commando now costs Rs 1.64 lakh, while Renegade Sports S comes at Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Both the motorcycles draw power from a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that can develop 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission. Both the motorcycles come with a ground clearance of 150 mm and fuel tank capacity of 18 litres.

UM entered the Indian market in association with Lohia in 2016 with two models --Renegade Commando and Renegade Sports S. The third model --Renegade Classic is --expected to be launched in India by April this year.