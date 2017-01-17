UM Motorcycles India

American two-wheeler manufacturer UM Motorcycles has opened its first dealership showroom in Kerala. The new showroom of UM Motorcycles in Cochin, Backwater UM, is located at 36/2446B, Brahmasthanam, N.H-17, Edappally North. It is the two-wheeler maker's 13th dealership centre in the country.

Spread over an area of 2200 square ft, the new dealership centre in Cochin has a showroom integrated with an after-sales service facility. It will ensure 24*7 Roadside Assistance Programme across the state.

"We are delighted to open our first dealership in the state of Kerala. South India contributes to a major share of the Indian two-wheeler market in the country. Hence, this is the first of numerous dealerships we plan to open in this region," said Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UML. "The opening of this dealership is in line with our road map to have of a pan India presence by the end of 2017."

The showroom will have the Renegade Commando and Renegade Sports S on display. UM Motorcycles, which began its journey in India with Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S at Auto Expo 2016, is expected to launch its third offering — the Renegade Classic — in India soon. The third motorcycle of UM will be priced at around Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

UM Motorcycles India, which sells its models in the country in association with Lohia Auto, recently hiked the prices of its models by up to five percent. The Renegade Commando now costs Rs 1.64 lakh, while Renegade Sports S comes for Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, as opposed to its earlier price tag of Rs 1.59 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh, respectively. Both the motorcycles come powered with a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

The American motorcycle manufacturer headquartered in Miami manufactures its models at Lohia Auto's Kashipur facility in Uttarakhand. The plant, which has a production capacity of up to 50,000 units per annum, is currently making 1,000-1,500 motorcycles per month.