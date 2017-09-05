UM Motorcycles India launched Renegade Commando Classic, and Commando Mojave bikes in India on Saturday, September 2. After 18 months of operations in the country, UM now has four models in India. Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S are the other models.

Now that the company has settled in India's cruiser bike space, it plans to foray at least three new motorcycle segments, reports Bikewale. The report says a scrambler and a cafe racer models based on the Renegade series and a new dual-purpose motorcycle will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

The scrambler model will use the frame of the Renegade series while it will be further strengthened for off-road use. The model may also get long-travel front forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Signature scrambler model bits such as a high-mounted exhaust, flat seats and under-body bash plates are also expected. One can also expect dual-purpose tyres wrapped around spoke wheels in typical dual-purpose motorcycle fashion.

The cafe racer model, on the other hand, is expected to get clip-on handlebars and a detachable pillion seat cowl. The company may reduce suspension travel since it is focussed on tarmac use. Both scrambler and cafe racer models may also share the same 280cc liquid-cooled mill that currently duty on the Renegade cruisers. The single-cylinder water-cooled engine develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, teamed with six-speed transmission.

The third model in the pipeline is a dual purpose model. While the company has not divulged any details, the model in question is expected to be the Hypersport. The model had previously spotted testing and it's already on sale in Nepal. Hence, launch of Hypersport in India has more chance.

The Hypersport has a typical dual-purpose bike styling with raised mudguard, large fuel tank extensions, and small headlamp. The UM Hypersport for India is expected pack 230cc mill. The air-cooled, single-cylinder develops 15.5bhp and peak torque of 17.7Nm mated to a five-speed gearbox. It is likely to be priced above Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

