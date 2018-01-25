UM Motorcycles has put its bet on the Indian market and the company envisages an ambitious plan to expand its portfolio by adding new models. If it was the sighting of a new Renegade Duty 230 on the Indian roads that made news a couple of days back, the latest we hear is the addition of at least three 300cc motorcycles to its line-up.

A report of Bikewale reveals that the American motorcycle manufacturer UM Motorcycles, which made its foray into the Indian market at Auto Expo 2016, will add three cruisers, namely Commando Iron 300, Commando 300 LX and the Vegas 300 to its India line-up this year.

To be made at the company's Uttarakhand plant, the new 300cc cruisers of UM will be based on the same platform of the Renegade. According to the report, the upcoming 300cc cruiser will also share an engine with the Renegade 300 and the cycle parts of it will also be the same. However, the new Commando Iron 300, Commando 300 LX and the Vegas 300 will miss out on the fuel-injection system to keep the price in check.

The current Renegade is powered by 280cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, coupled with six-speed transmission.

UM is reportedly planning to launch each of them separately to gauge the response from the market before launching the others. UM is expected to give a sneak peek into its upcoming motorcycles at the Auto Expo in February. The company currently sells four models in India-- Renegade Commando Classic, Commando Mojave, Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S.

Its 230cc engine-equipped bike, Renegade Duty 230, is also expected to be revealed at the auto show. With this low-displacement engine motorcycle, UM could be eyeing a position in a segment that is currently dominated by Bajaj Avenger Cruise and Street 220.