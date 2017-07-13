The success of franchisee league competitions in India is helping more and more sports across India to delve into the sector. After the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League and Super Boxing League, comes the Ultimate Table Tennis League.

Six sides ply their trade across three cities in India.

Teams: Maharashtra United, Oilmax-Stag Yoddhas, Dabbang Smashers TTC, iProspect Challengers, Falcons TTC, RP-SG Mavericks.

The first set of fixtures start of in Chennai, before heading to Delhi and then, finally Mumbai.

The tournament schedule

The matches get under way at 8 pm IST.

Where to watch live (India)

TV - Star Sports Select 2/HD

Live stream - Hotstar