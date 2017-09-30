The focus is back on Nokia 9 now that HMD Global has released Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8.

It is now clear that the upcoming device will be the flagship, which means it will come with the latest technology available in the market.

The Finnish company is yet to reveal the release date of its flagship Nokia 9, but reports have suggested it would happen in early 2018, or even before the end of this year.

Interestingly, several details, including the key specifications, design and images, of the purported handset have been leaked over the last few weeks.

Now, more images of the purported Nokia 9 have been leaked online (obtained by Wccftech).

According to the report, the upcoming device will sport a 5.46-inch screen with an edge-to-edge display. It contradicts earlier reports that the handset would have a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution.

According to reports that have surfaced so far, Nokia 9 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor, run Android Nougat or Android 8.0 Oreo, come packed with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and house a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

In terms of camera, the Nokia 9 is expected to mount a dual 22MP main camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a 12MP front-snapper, or a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the back and a 13MP selfie snapper.

The device is also expected to come with a price tag of $699.