We have heard that HMD Global would release its ultimate flagship Nokia 9 in 2017 but it launched Nokia 8 instead. The upcoming next-generation smartphone is in the news again after a lull and reports claim that it would see the light of day in January 2018.

The Finnish company, which has released several devices this year after acquiring Nokia, is holding an event on January 19, 2018 in China and the much-hyped Nokia 9 is expected to be announced on the day, according to a report by My Drivers site (in Chinese).

The report went on to claim that the Nokia 9 won't be the only device to be announced at the scheduled event but come with 2018 version of the Nokia 8 which could be dubbed as Nokia 8 (2018).

The Nokia 9 is expected to sport either a 5.46-inch or a 5.5-inch QHD OLED edge-to-edge display with 18: 9 aspect ratio and 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor and run Android 8.0 Orea operating system.

The next-generation handset is also expected to come packed with a 6GB/8GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), mount a dual camera and house a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Reports have it that it will feature a dual 22MP main camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a 12MP front-snapper or a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the rear and a 13MP front- snapper.

It is also reported that the handset will come with a pice tag of 3,699 Yuan (around $560 / Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version, and 4,199 Yuan (around $630 / Rs 40,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

However, nothing much has been heard about the Nokia 8 (2018).