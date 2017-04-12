Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one personality everyone loves having in their ranks. When a full-timer with the WWF/WWE, he was and still remains one of the most electrifying superstars. Then in Hollywood, he took his personality to a whole new level.

And then social media happened, and judging by his more than 11 million followers on Twitter and almost 90 million followers on Instagram, we do know that The Rock is THE man who can be referred to as the Jack of ALL trades, and the master of ALL.

Now, the UK's Royal Navy and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency are teasing the Rock on Twitter to join their services. Can't believe it? Check this out.

It all started when a certain social media user posted a video of Dwayne Johnson from the clip of Fate and the Furious (Fast & Furious 8), where the WWE superstar is seen changing the direction of a torpedo with his hands.

The Rock, as expected, didn't back down from getting into the fun on Twitter and starting an epic conversation!

Don't ask the Royal Navy, Bill. I'm perfectly capable of giving a non-biased answer. Which is yes, I can redirect a torpedo w/ my bare hand. https://t.co/X2jS47CW5l — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 11, 2017

We could use a man with your talents @TheRock... click here to apply! https://t.co/qTPLnzxGbY https://t.co/EIUaFvsbL4 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) April 12, 2017

Thank you @RoyalNavy for the invite. Apparently my pick up truck requires a special permit in the UK. I'm texting the Queen now ???? https://t.co/lUTl5ZEl2q — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 12, 2017

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency of the United Kingdom, meanwhile, could not bear the fact that the Royal Navy were getting the upper hand on recruiting the prized Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.