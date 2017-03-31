- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith urges Theresa May to get down to work
-
- Play Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside parliament to sing EU anthem
- Play Brexit day: Prime Minister Theresa May tells parliament that Article 50 has been triggered
- Play Drone footage supposedly shows Isis fighter using child as human shield
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
- Play ‘We miss you already’: EU’s Donald Tusk accepts Brexit notice
UKs first transgender news anchor Sophie Cook speaks out about her experience
TV presenter, journalist and Premier League photographer Sophie Cook has spoken out about her life as a trans woman, transphobia in the UK, and how to improve rights for trans people in the country.
Most popular