Ukip leader Paul Nuttall describes his horrible week

  • February 16, 2017 23:37 IST
    By ITN
Ukip leader and Stoke-on-Trent by-election candidate Paul Nuttall describes what has been a horrible week on 16 February. The new Ukip leader was caught up in a controversy surrounding a claim on his website that he lost close personal friends at the Hillsborough disaster, a claim he has since retracted.
