- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
-
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Trans-rights activists protest Donald Trump policies outside White House
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall claims: ‘I’m not going anywhere’ after losing Stoke by-election
Labour took some solace from holding on to Stoke-on-Trent Central, where its new MP, Gareth Snell, had faced a concerted challenge from Ukip leader Paul Nuttall. Nuttall was forced to declare he would be staying on as leader after failing to make significant inroads in a seat which voted 70% for Brexit in last years EU referendum and was seen as a key test of his mission to replace Labour as the natural party of the working class of the Midlands and northern England.
Most popular