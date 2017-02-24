Ukip leader Paul Nuttall claims: ‘I’m not going anywhere’ after losing Stoke by-election

Labour took some solace from holding on to Stoke-on-Trent Central, where its new MP, Gareth Snell, had faced a concerted challenge from Ukip leader Paul Nuttall. Nuttall was forced to declare he would be staying on as leader after failing to make significant inroads in a seat which voted 70% for Brexit in last years EU referendum and was seen as a key test of his mission to replace Labour as the natural party of the working class of the Midlands and northern England.