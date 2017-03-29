Ukip Deputy Leader Peter Whittle: Weve got an incredibly bright future

Speaking to IBTimes UK on 29 March, or Brexit day, Ukip Deputy Leader Peter Whittle said that his party will continue strong, despite achieving their primary purpose with the UK formally triggering Article 50 and leaving the EU. Whittle went on to say that, not only will Ukip keep pressure on the EU negotiations, but the right-wing party will concentrate on topics like immigration, radical Islam and the foreign aid budget.
