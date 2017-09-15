UK police officers tasered a suspected criminal in Birmingham today (15 September) in front of nervous shoppers reeling from news of a terrorist attack on the London Underground. Eyewitness video footage shows the British Transport Police (BTP) men screaming at the man to drop his knife moments after they stunned him.
UK police scream at man to drop his knife – then realise he has been tasered unconscious
- September 15, 2017 21:24 IST
