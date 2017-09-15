UK police scream at man to drop his knife – then realise he has been tasered unconscious Close
UK police officers tasered a suspected criminal in Birmingham today (15 September) in front of nervous shoppers reeling from news of a terrorist attack on the London Underground. Eyewitness video footage shows the British Transport Police (BTP) men screaming at the man to drop his knife moments after they stunned him.