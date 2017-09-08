The UK has come in for criticism from some over the response to the damage caused by Irma. Former U.K. EU representative for Anguilla Dorothea Hodge told The Guardian the speed of response has been absolutely disgraceful. However May has defended her government, saying we have taken action. We moved swiftly.
UK PM Theresa May defends response to Hurricane Irma
The UK has come in for criticism from some over the response to the damage caused by Irma. Former U.K. EU representative for Anguilla Dorothea Hodge told The Guardian the speed of response has been absolutely disgraceful. However May has defended her government, saying we have taken action. We moved swiftly.
- September 8, 2017 13:06 IST
