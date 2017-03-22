The whole world sat up and watched on in horror as a terrorist attack unfolded near the UK Parliament. While details of the attack are still coming out, initial reports say all the MPs are safe, but three people -- a woman, a policeman and an assailant -- have been killed in the attack.

There have also been reports of "catastrophic" injuries to some. Here is what we know so far:

* The London Metropolitan Police responded to what they described in a tweet as a "firearms incident" on Westminster Bridge at 2:40 pm local time (8:10 pm IST).

* Some time later, they said: "We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

* They also ask people to avoid Parliament Square, Whitehall, Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway, and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.

* In an update, they say: "There are a number of casualties including police officers." However, they did not give a number at the time. French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve later says some French students have been hurt in the attack.

* Local reports say the police shot an assailant near the UK Parliament. Other reports say a woman has died. Subsequent reports say one of the police officers stabbed in the attack died on the spot after failed attempts to revive him.

* Eyewitnesses also said they saw a car plough into several people near the UK Parliament, injuring at least five people.

* UK Prime Minister Theresa May is said to be safe: She was reportedly ushered away in a car under tight security.

* The London Metropolitan Police have released phone numbers on Twitter through which people can report suspicious activity. It said: "Please report anything suspicious to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789 321. In an emergency call 999."

Here is the rescue video of the incident: