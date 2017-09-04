A British national has been arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of sexually assaulting visually impaired children belonging to a school run by the National Association for the Blind in RK Puram.

The police said Murray Denis Ward, 54, was a regular visitor to the school and had been a donor for the last nine years. He is accused of sodomising at least three kids, who are all eight years old or younger.

Ward was arrested after the police received a call from the school on Sunday afternoon. He has been charged under sections of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a preliminary probe, the police have reportedly found objectionable videos of children on his laptop.

"The accused has been arrested and is being produced before the court for obtaining his police remand," an official was quoted by News18 as saying.

Murray Denis is from Gloucestershire in the UK, and was employed with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurgaon till April. He suffered a paralytic attack in February this year.

Child rights lawyer Geeta Rameshan said the police should also investigate how the National Association for the Blind allowed the accused to have such an easy access to the kids.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), child rapes increased 151 percent, from 5,484 in 2009 to 13,766 in 2014.

Madhya Pradesh tops the list of child rapes following by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.