UK footballers are conditioned not to speak out like Collin Kaepernick

US sports stars across the country took to one knee during the national anthem recently as a form of protest. The move has ignited a huge row in the US, with even President Donald Trump weighing in on the issue. However, despite this high profile demonstration, some do not think this trend will become international. Paul Mortimer, from anti-racism group Kick It Out, claims that British footballers are conditioned not to speak about national issues. He said, At the moment we have cultures and societies where fear seems to be the main thing, people are frightened to talk because there are no procedures in place that will protect them when they do talk.