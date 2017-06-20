Speaking in London on 20 June, Hammond said, Business has created 3.4 million private sector jobs and that is even if we count George Osborne just once. Osborne, the former UK chancellor and MP for Tatton, came in for criticism earlier in 2017 for holding multiple jobs while serving as a member of parliament. He has since stood down from the House of Commons.
UK Chancellor Philip Hammond mocks predecessor George Osborne
- June 20, 2017 17:53 IST
