The United Kingdom has assured India on Tuesday that it would be extraditing Vijay Mallya, during consular dialogue between joint secretary in-charge of the UK in the external affairs ministry with his British counterpart.

They reportedly also assured action against Lalit Modi -- wanted for financial irregularities in the Indian Premier League -- and 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Tiger Memon.

The Home Ministry forwarded a court-issued request to bring Mallya back to India to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday. The request includes the court order that approved the Enforcement Directorate's request to invoke the India-UK Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in this matter.

The MEA has forwarded the communication to the UK authorities, official sources told the Financial Express.

Here are the charges faced by Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Tiger Memon:

1. Vijay Mallya faces charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The CBI chargesheeted Mallya in January under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of IPC and section 13(1)(D) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also faces charges due to irregularities in payment of loan from 17 lenders up to Rs6,900 crore.

2. Lalit Modi faces charges for contravening FEMA 1999 provisions worth Rs89 crore. He has also been given showcause notices by the Enforcement Directorate regarding acceptance of Rs20 crore from Emerging Media (IPL) based in UK. Another showcause sent to him was about the payment of Rs243 crore made by BCCI to Cricket South Africa for IPL 2009.

3. Tiger Memon is the prime suspect in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and is wanted by the CBI and the Interpol. His brother Yakub Memon, who was also convicted, was hanged in 2015 for his crimes. Tiger, a member of the D-company, had given a warning after Yakub's hanging in 2015 saying that India will pay for it.

In a report in 2006, DNA reported that Tiger Memon and his brother Ayub Memon were businessmen in Dubai and were living a lavish lifestyle. His whereabouts have not been confirmed since he left.

According to the India-UK MLAT, either country can seek "transfer of persons, including persons in custody, for the purpose of assisting in investigations or giving evidence".