The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has blacklisted the centre that leaked the details of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Aadhaar Card for 10 years, the CEO of the UIDAI said adding that an inquiry into the matter is underway.

The CSC e-governance Services India Ltd. tweeted a picture showing MS Dhoni getting his fingerprints scanned into the system on its official Twitter handle @CSCeGov. But they didn't stop there. The centre went ahead and tweeted a screenshot of the cricketer's Aadhaar application form following which Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, complained to Union Law & Justice and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who had also liked that tweet.

@rsprasad @CSCegov_ is there any privacy left ??? Information of adhaar card including application is made public property!#disappointed — Sakshi Singh ❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 28, 2017

Sakshi expressed disappointment and replied to the tweet posted by Prasad saying that the Aadhaar Card and the application form was made "public property." When Prasad questioned whether the tweet divulged any "personal information", the cricketer's wife replied with the earlier image of the details tweeted by the CSCeGov handle.

@SaakshiSRawat No it is not a public property. Does this Tweet divulge any personal information? — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 28, 2017

@rsprasad Sir personal information filled in form is leaked ! — Sakshi Singh ❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 28, 2017

@rsprasad Sir I m talking about the application which was tweeted along with picture by @CSCegov_ pic.twitter.com/EHYwzfzfKR — Sakshi Singh ❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 28, 2017

Following Sakshi's tweet, the Union minister thanked her for bringing the matter to his notice and assured her of strict action against those responsible for the leak.

@SaakshiSRawat Thanks for bringing this to my notice. Sharing personal information is illegal. Serious action will be taken against this. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 28, 2017