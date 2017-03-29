Dhoni Aadhaar
Indian cricketer MS Dhoni getting his fingerprints scanned for the Aadhaar Card application.Twitter/Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has blacklisted the centre that leaked the details of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Aadhaar Card for 10 years, the CEO of the UIDAI said adding that an inquiry into the matter is underway.

The CSC e-governance Services India Ltd. tweeted a picture showing MS Dhoni getting his fingerprints scanned into the system on its official Twitter handle @CSCeGov. But they didn't stop there. The centre went ahead and tweeted a screenshot of the cricketer's Aadhaar application form following which Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, complained to Union Law & Justice and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who had also liked that tweet.

Sakshi expressed disappointment and replied to the tweet posted by Prasad saying that the Aadhaar Card and the application form was made "public property." When Prasad questioned whether the tweet divulged any "personal information", the cricketer's wife replied with the earlier image of the details tweeted by the CSCeGov handle.

Following Sakshi's tweet, the Union minister thanked her for bringing the matter to his notice and assured her of strict action against those responsible for the leak.

Also read