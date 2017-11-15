In a letter dated November 10, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked 123 Deemed-to-be-Universities to drop the word 'University' from their names.

UGC secretary PK Thakur, citing a Supreme Court order dated November 3, has directed the heads of these institutes that they should "restrain from using the word 'university' within one month from today."

"Instead, the institution may mention the word 'deemed to be university' within parenthesis. Failure to do so will invite necessary action against the deemed to be university in accordance with the UGC (lnstitutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2016," the circular says.

The court has also directed UGC to take proper steps to implement the Section 23 of the UGC Act, 1956.

