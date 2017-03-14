Ugandans invent smart jacket to diagnose pneumonia

Engineers from Uganda has developed a jacket to help diagnose pneumonia. The World Health Organization estimates that nearly a million children under five died from pneumonia in 2015, making it the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide.
