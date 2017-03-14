- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Ugandans invent smart jacket to diagnose pneumonia
Engineers from Uganda has developed a jacket to help diagnose pneumonia. The World Health Organization estimates that nearly a million children under five died from pneumonia in 2015, making it the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide.
Most popular