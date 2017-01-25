Mali are set to take on already eliminated Uganda in the final Group D clash of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade d'Oyem in Oyem with Mali knowing that they must win this match and hope that Ghana can defeat Egypt if they are to have any chance of qualifying to the quarter finals.

Mali is the only team in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations who are yet to score a goal and they will need to change that against Uganda or risk getting eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages for the second consecutive time.

Mamoutou N'Diaye will be an instrumental figure for Mali in the midfield and despite having only 12 caps for his national side he has made his presence felt this tournament with a pass completion rate of 93 percent, which is better than any other midfielder.

Along with him, Bakary Sako will play a big part for Mali this game as they look to finally register a goal this tournament and the fact that they have not yet scored reflects badly on him and he will want to change that.

Mali coach Alain Giresse said that he takes full responsibility for his team's loss against Ghana, but said they are ready to battle it out in the final game.

"Every coach has his share of responsibility for this result. It is true that we did not perform in the first half. I assume responsibility for the first half. Just as I also assume responsibility for second half, thanks to the changes made and which could have allowed us to return to score in this meeting".

"Indeed, realism and efficiency have been lacking on these first two matches, especially today. The players are disappointed, but we are not completely knocked out. They will be ready to raise their heads for the last game" Supersport.com quoted the Mali coach as saying.

Uganda's AFCON campaign came to an end when they lost 1-0 to Egypt in their second match and now they will be playing for pride against Mali. Uganda's keeper Denis Onyango has been one of their top performers so far and despite losing both their games it was his heroics between the goal posts that kept the score line at 1-0.

Tony Mawejje is another player that Uganda can turn to for inspiration. The attacking midfielder put in a really good shift against Egypt, but it still was not enough. He will be looking to put in another strong performance before Uganda leave Gabon and possibly get the win for his team.

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic wanted to thank his players for giving it their all and also wanted to thank the fans for their support.

"I thank the supporters for having given their best for us. The team also tried to give its best, but unfortunately it wasn't good enough to see us through".

"I want to thank my players who gave their best and made their people proud. We came here to play three finals, we lost to Ghana by a penalty, lost to Egypt in the last minute and our ambition is to win against Mali and return home with pride" the Uganda coach was quoted as saying.

The match between Uganda and Mali is set to start at 12:30 IST (7pm GMT, 2pm EST)

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: No coverage

UK: TV: EuroSport 2. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

US: TV: beIN Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

France: TV: beIN Sports 2. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Uganda and Mali: TV: SuperSport 5 Africa. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.