The makers of Rajugadu, Sudheer Babu's Sammohanam and Nara Rohith's Shabdham have offered special treats for Telugu fans on the occasion of Ugadi 2018.

Ugadi marks the beginning of a new year for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and it is one of the most important festivals for Telugu people. Some filmmakers have released the promos of their movies and kick-started the filmy activities like shooting launch, release date and title of the films announcements.

Raj Tarun released the poster and teaser of his next movie Rajugadu as the Ugadi treat for his fans. He also announced the release date of the film also featuring Amyra Dastur and Rajendra Prasad. The movie will be released in theatres across the world on May 11.

Raj Tarun shared the link to the teaser of Rajugadu on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Hello guys!! Here's the Teaser of #Rajugadu Our movie is all set to Release on May 11th ???? Stay tuned for more updates :) Happy Ugadi Everyone!! ???? @sanjanareddyd @AnilSunkara1 @AmyraDastur93 @RogerSatinwhite."

Sudheer Babu is set to romance Aditi Rao Hydari in his next movie titled Sammohanam. The actor released a special poster as Ugadi treat for his fans. He tweeted, "అచ్చ తెలుగు పండుగ.... అచ్చ తెలుగు సినిమా.... 'సమ్మో చిత్ర బృందం తరఫున అందరికీ శ్రీ విళంబి నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. #UgadiSammohanam #HappyUgadi @mokris_1772 @aditiraohydari @SrideviMovieOff."

Samantha Akkineni announced the release date of her much-awaited movie Mahanati. The actress tweeted a poster and wrote, "@VyjayanthiFilms your masterpiece ❤️❤️ Cant wait !! @KeerthyOfficial as Mahanati ???? @nagashwin7 all the way ???????????? #MahanatiOnMay9th @dulQuer @TheDeverakonda."

The makers of Nara Rohith's 18th film have titled it Shabdham and launched the shoot. BA Raju tweeted, "#NaraRohith' Film is titled as #Shabdham Shoot Begins #NR18 #PBManjunath #NarayanaRaoAtluri #HappyUgadi."