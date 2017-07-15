An eminent NASA scientist named Dr Norman Bergrun -- a popular mechanical engineer -- has revealed about spotting alien spaceships around planets like the gas-giant Saturn and Jupiter.

Dr Bergrun is the author of a book called "Ringmakers of Saturn." The book unveils theory coupled with facts, that state about some alien crafts which have been witnessed around Saturn produces its rings.

Images of these UFOs have been captured by the Voyager space probe too. These crafts are cylindrical or cigar-shaped which are miles long.

The mysterious crafts can be seen hovering around the ring system of Saturn in some of the photos.

These unknown objects can be seen flying around Jupiter and Uranus apart from Saturn, which is another ringed planet, UFO hunter Tyler Glockner from Secure Team 10 stated.

It was revealed by Dr Bergrun that these strange objects, which he refers to as "ring makers" were first discovered by him around Saturn. As per his belief, these crafts feed of the rings of these planets. According to his analysis, these cigar-shaped crafts can be found emitting something from an exhaust-like structure.

Glockner stated that the observations presented by Dr Bergrun in his book, which is backed up by images as evidence, can be really challenging for the present-day astrophysicists and mechanical engineers.

New photos had released earlier this year too which portrayed an unidentified craft disturbing the ring system. Many people claimed the unknown object to be the same unidentified object pointed out by Dr Bergrun.

Watch the video to know more about the cigar-shaped UFO: